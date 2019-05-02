Dionne Warwick, Dave Koz, Spyro Gyra Head to Blue Note Hawaii This May

National and international recording artists abound this month at Blue Note Hawaii, bringing some of entertainment's most recognizable names to Hawaii's premier live music venue. The month kicks off with an exclusive pairing of two of the most innovative artists in the local music scene, Taimane and Tavana, in a Lei Day celebration, that is not to be missed. The incomparable Dionne Warwick is back by popular demand sharing hit after hit from her legendary career. Vocalist Ginai returns to Blue Note Hawaii presenting a showcase of young local talent, Erisan Awaya and Rachel Javier, in a tribute to Whitney Houston. Henry Kapono shares the next installment of his Artist 2 Artist Series with The Songs of C&K, featuring Kalani Pe'a, Josh Tatofi, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Paula Fuga, Starr Kalahiki, Tavana, Mike Love and Kimié Miner. Jazz saxophonist Dave Koz returns alongside guitarist Adam Hawley and bassist Chris Walker. Bringing everything that New Orleans and Louisiana music stands for, Davell Crawford and Charmaine Neville of the iconic Neville family grace the stage for one night only. A Bowie Celebration features alumni band members Mike Garson, Gerry Leonard, Mark Plati and Carmine Rojas along with vocalist Corey Glover and drummer Lee John, performing a mix of Bowie's hits and deep-cuts. Jazz Fusion icons Spyro Gyra are back and local power couple Imua and Tiffa Garza share their unique blend of island music. J-Pop superstar turned jazz pianist Senri Oe performs with his trio featuring Henry Cole and Matt Clohesy live for one night only. Next up is 2018 N? H?k? Hanohano Award nominees for Most Promising Artists Beat-Lele, followed by Canadian singer-songwriter Gino Vannelli. Hawaiian Music 105 KINE presents Willie K and crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop, Pink Martini triumphantly returns to the Blue Note stage. Be transformed by the amazing vocals of Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton for two shows only and the month rounds out with the very popular local band The Mana'o Company.

A 15% kama'aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the Box Office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours, and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

The full May Blue Note Hawaii lineup includes:

Taimane + Tavana: Lei Day Celebration

May 1

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

On Wednesday, May 1, Taimane and Tavana join forces to celebrate Lei Day at Blue Note Hawaii. Taimane and her band perform at 6:30 pm with special guest Tavana. At 9:00 pm, Tavana takes over the stage with a full-scale production featuring his wide array of stringed instruments (Hawaiian lap steel, acoustic guitar, ukulele and banjo) along with his arsenal of foot pedals (electronic drums). During Tavana's concert, Taimane will join as special guest. A lei maker will be onsite at both shows with beautiful floral creations of all shapes, colors and styles available for purchase.

Blue Note Classics: Dionne Warwick

May 2-5

Tickets: VIP Seating $150, Tables & Booth Seating $125, Bar Area $95

Showtime: 8:00 PM

Doors: 6:00 PM

Back again, May 2-5, in the intimate setting of the Blue Note. Dionne Warwick has dominated charts across the world, received five GRAMMY® Awards and sold over 25 million records. With the help of songwriting partners Burt Bacharach and Hal David, Warwick ranks second only to Aretha Franklin as the most charted female vocalist in history with classic recordings like "Walk On By," "Say a Little Prayer" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again."

Ginai Presents: The Young Whitneys

Featuring Erisan Awaya & Rachel Javier

May 8

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

Vocalist Ginai returns to Blue Note Hawaii presenting a showcase of young local talent, Erisan Awaya and Rachel Javier, with a tribute to Whitney Houston. The winner of two N? H?k? Hanohano Awards, has proven to be a compelling surge of dynamism that continues to shock your mind, body and soul with her charismatic, hypnotic voice and welcoming stage presence.

Henry Kapono's Artist 2 Artist Presents: The Next Generation With The Songs of C&K

May 9

Tickets: VIP Booth M+G $350, VIP Seat M+G $75, VIP Seating $55, Table & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

Just nominated for four N? H?k? Hanohano Awards, Henry Kapono features his new hit CD, "The Songs of C&K," celebrating the timeless classics of legendary duo Cecilio & Kapono (C&K) with a special performance of their most iconic songs in collaboration with several of Hawai'i's rising local musicians. The star-studded tribute features timeless classics from Henry's career-like "Highway in the Sun," "You and Me" and "Home"-which have become anthems FOR THE PEOPLE of Hawaii. Featuring: Kalani Pe'a, Josh Tatofi, Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Paula Fuga, Starr Kalahiki, Tavana, Mike Love & Kimié Miner.

Dave Koz Featuring Adam Hawley & Chris Walker

May 10-12

Tickets: VIP Seating $75, Table Seating & Bar Area $55

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30PM

In a career that spans more than three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY® nominations, nine No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, playing for multiple presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A platinum selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host, instrumental music advocate and restaurateur.

Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville: Two New Orleans R&B Dynasties

May 13

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

Davell Crawford's name has become synonymous with the New Orleans piano tradition and blessed with the soul and definition of everything that New Orleans and Louisiana music stands for, Davell Crawford breathes and lives the soulfulness of American Roots music.

As the daughter of one of the highly acclaimed Neville Brothers, Neville and her band dish out a spicy mix of the best of New Orleans music, from the nastiest of blues to some V-8-driven R&B. Add a funky rhythm and some jazzy ballads, and you've got yourself one helluva Crescent City gumbo!

A Bowie Celebration

May 14 & 15

Tickets: VIP M+G $199, Premium $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 PM

Doors 5:00 PM

A Bowie Celebration features alumni band members Mike Garson, Gerry Leonard, Mark Plati and Carmine Rojas along with vocalist Corey Glover and drummer Lee John, performing a mix of Bowie's hits and deep-cuts. The David Bowie Alumni Tour, featuring Mike Garson and fellow key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades, has announced a 32-date North AMERICAN WINTER tour for 2019.

Spyro Gyra

May 17-19

Tickets: VIP Seating $55, Table & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 8:30 PM

Jazz Fusion quintet Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York, who has continued to reach an international audience over 40 years, resulting in sales of more than 10 million albums and having played over 5,000 shows on five continents.

Imua and Tiffa Garza

May 20

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

Tiffa Garza is the daughter of country musician Ernie Cruz, Sr. and comes from a musical family, including older brothers John Cruz and Ernie Cruz Jr., who are two of Hawaii's beloved musicians. Imua Garza is a vocalist, musician, producer, recording engineer and composer. In 2009, Imua and Tiffa's band, One Right Turn, was a part of SXSW in Austin, Texas and featured as one of the top 10 must see bands out of 2,000 bands.

Senri Oe Trio Featuring Henry Cole & Matt Clohesy

May 21

Tickets: VIP Seating $55, Table & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 8:30 PM



With his fifth jazz album, "Boys & Girls," Senri connects the distinct eras in his career as a former Japanese superstar artist in the J-Pop arena and his current career as a jazz artist. A multi-faceted Japanese singer, songwriter, actor and radio & TV host, Senri is the recipient of a Japanese Grammy, and he topped the Billboard charts, headlined a stadium, performed on TV soap operas, and had his hits used for major Japanese TV commercials.



Beat-Lele

May 23

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM



Beat-Lele is comprised of four Beatle-loving musicians who hail from the island of Oahu. With Sonny Aquino as "John," Nolet Quiason as "Paul," Alastar McNeil as "George" and Dennis Muth as "Ringo," each band member sings and performs their respective parts as one would expect from the original recording. Nominated for Favorite Entertainers of the Year for the 2018 N? H?k? Hanohano Awards, their impeccable attention to musical detail will make you wonder if you are hearing the actual recordings!



Gino Vannelli

May 24 & 25

Tickets: VIP Seating $85, Tables & Booth Seating $55

Showtimes: 8:00 PM

Doors: 6:00 PM



Gino Vannelli has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. His voice is as memorable as his hair, as he has been dubbed, "The Canadian singer songwriter with a lion's mane." But Vannelli's evolving music has kept his fan base growing for over 40 years. From rock to jazz to soul, and even classical, this singer/songwriter/producer has left no musical stone unturned.

Hawaiian 105 KINE Concert Series: Willie K

May 27

Tickets: Tables & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30PM

The Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K is undoubtedly the only artist in the world who can go into an Irish pub in the middle of Maui and play anything from indigenous acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera-and not only get away with it, but leave everyone within earshot slack-jawed in astonishment.

Pink Martini

May 28 & 29

Tickets: VIP $95, Tables & Booth Seating $75, Bar $65

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00PM

Doors 5:00 & 8:30PM

Featuring a dozen musicians, including vocalist China Forbes, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini draws inspiration from music from all over the world, crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop.

Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

May 30

Tickets: Premium $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

Lisa Fischer has toured extensively as a hired-gun, singing behind the Rolling Stones and for her mentor Luther Vandross. She would later form her own group and set out on tour to showcase her and each member's refined musical talents from years in the industry.

The Mana'o Company

May 31

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 PM

The seven-time N? H?k? Hanohano Award-winning band, Mana'o Company, has been in the Hawaiian music scene since 1989. Their latest H?k? Award was in 2013 for Anthology Album of the Year for their efforts on a compilation album. This project, titled "A 20 Year Collection of The Mana'o Company," has a mix of newly-released songs, as well as a list of all their classic hits "Drop Baby Drop," "Spread A Little Aloha" and "Roots Rockin," to name a few.

Continuing their legacy in the island music scene, The Mana'o Company is kicking off 2019 with a few new songs, their first single, "Nobody Gonna Stop Me Now," featured two of band leader Danny Kennedy's nephews, Caleb Keolanui of The Green and Micah G Keolanui.





