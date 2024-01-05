Dink Productions' IN A PICKLE Film to be Released in Summer 2024

Dink Productions will present "In a Pickle: A Comedy. With Balls," the first ever full-length feature film about the fastest growing sport in the U.S., pickleball. The brainchild of former tennis player turned pickleball enthusiast, Dan Brooks, and Jason Reid, one of the leading builders of tennis and pickleball courts across Florida, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, heart, and sportsmanship.

"In a Pickle" marks a significant and timely milestone as the first feature-length movie dedicated entirely to pickleball. This lighthearted and entertaining film aims to showcase the joy and camaraderie of the sport, and its competition with tennis. It will be a must-watch for both pickleball enthusiasts and newcomers alike, combining comedy, a little bit of romance and a whole lot of pickleball puns.

Written by Dan Brooks, Joel Boyd and Jason Reid, the film has a completed script and is currently in the pre-production stage. It's already generating buzz within the industry.

Dan, a professional filmmaker, creative, and story-teller, and Jason, music and film producer, author and serial entrepreneur, have seen and experienced the rise of the sport from different perspectives. The passionate and diverse community it supports, as well as the competition for space between pickleball and tennis they have witnessed, are the inspiration behind this movie. Adding a special touch to 'In a Pickle' is acclaimed comedy writer, actor, and director Joel Boyd, whose witty and relatable humor infuses the storyline with an extra layer of entertainment.

"I loved pickleball as a game from the moment I first picked up a paddle at one of the game's iconic sites, the original Chicken Pickle in Kansas City. But it's the community - in all its WILD color and variety - that I really love. And one I wanted to show my gratitude for by doing what I do best, creating humorous and relatable content. Plus the world needs more sports comedies!" says Dan Brooks.

Writer Joel Boyd says: "As a comedian and writer I'm always observing social questions. So what attracted me to this project, besides the sport's obvious rising popularity, is that it is about tradition. And it asks the question 'when is it time to examine traditions, and do they make sense to stay exactly the same for future generations?' The story is multi-generational, hilarious, and perfectly in the zeitgeist because it asks these questions in an authentic, fun way."

The team is diligently preparing to bring this hilarious story to life, and "In a Pickle" will be filmed in Charlotte, N.C., where the movie is located, and is set to begin production in Spring 2024, with the movie set to be in theaters by the fall!

Stay tuned for updates on "In a Pickle" as we move closer to production, at https://www.inapicklemovie.com/.

"In a Pickle" Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inapickle_themovie/

"In a Pickle" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/InAPickleFilm

About Dink Productions:

Dink Productions is an exciting new production company founded by professional filmmaker, creative, and story-teller, Dan Brooks, and music and film producer, author and serial entrepreneur, Jason Reid. Their inaugural project, the eagerly anticipated feature film "In a Pickle," marks the beginning of their joint creative journey. The company has a slate of five other compelling films currently in various stages of development.