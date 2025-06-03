Destry Allyn Spielberg’s Directorial Debut, PLEASE DON'T FEED THE CHILDREN, Acquired by Tubi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tubi has acquired the horror thriller Please Don’t Feed The Children as a Tubi Original Film, premiering exclusively on the service Friday, June 27th. Directed by Destry Allyn Spielberg, the film stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, The Gentlemen), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, “Megalopolis”), Zoe Colletti (Only Murders In The Building, Boo Bitch), Andrew Liner (Ransom Canyon), Dean Scott Vazquez (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah”) Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty, Ironheart), Emma Meisel (Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.), Josh Melnick (Saint X, “Tesla”) and Vernon Davis (“Chariot”, “A Day To Die”).

The film takes place in a not-so-distant future where society contends with a pervasive virus that afflicts the entire adult population. After the deadly viral outbreak, a group of orphans flee IN SEARCH OF a new life, only to be taken hostage by a woman hiding a sinister secret. The horror thriller is written by Paul Bertino and marks the directorial debut of Destry Allyn Spielberg.

Please Don’t Feed The Children is produced by Perry Street Films presented in association with Head Gear Films and Metro Technology & Fieldhouse Productions in association with Altitude Film Entertainment & Sugar23 a BK Studios production. The film is produced by Jason Dubin, Josh Kesselman, Michael Hagerty, Daniel Ryniker, Bill Kenwright. Executive Producers include Phil Hunt Compton, Ross Daniel Negret, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Ben Kaye, Steven Schneider, Joe Health, Owen KING and Dockery.

Photo credit: Shane Sigler

