David Tennant and Michael Sheen to Star in BBC Lockdown Comedy STAGED

The BBC today announces a brand new lockdown comedy, Staged, from Infinity Hill and GCB Films for BBC One.

Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Staged (6x15) features the cast of a play - the cream of the crop of British acting talent - who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

Absurd and humorous in equal measure, Staged takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off, with a line-up including Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg. The show will also have a selection of guest stars including Nina Sosanya, with more to be confirmed in due course.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content says: "It's vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up."

The Staged production team are following the latest government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibly, using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology, all in accordance with the latest protocols.

Based on an original idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn - Staged is written and directed by Evans and is an Infinity Hill/GCB Films production for BBC One. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content. The producers are Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. David Tennant and Michael Sheen are also executive producers of the series. Executive Producers for Infinity Hill are Axel Kuschevatzky and Cindy Teperman and for GCB, Geoff Iles.

The series will air in June 2020 on BBC One and will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

