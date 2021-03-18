David Shor, Nick Gillespie, and Heidi Heitkamp to Appear on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER is continuing its 19th season FRIDAY, MARCH 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Open Labs' head of data science and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, David Shor. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include Reason editor-at-large and host of "The Reason Interview" podcast, Nick Gillespie; and former Democratic senator from North Dakota and co-founder of One Country Project, Heidi Heitkamp.





Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.