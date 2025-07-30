David Gilmour's New Concert Film to Hit Global Cinemas in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The forthcoming David Gilmour live film, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, will be shown in cinemas & IMAX worldwide on 17th September for a limited time only. The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

Tickets at cinemas around the world will go on sale 6th August at 2pm BST/ 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas will be available here. LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS will also be released on 2 Blu-Ray and 3 DVD sets with bonus unseen footage and the full THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-Ray only) on 17th October.

The tour accompanied Gilmour’s fifth solo album, LUCK AND STRANGE, which hit #1 in the UK, Germany (his first #1 there), Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. It reached #2 in France, Italy, and Belgium, the top 5 in Spain, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Hungary, and the top ten in the USA, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The shows began with two sold-out warm-up shows at the Brighton Centre before moving to Circus Maximus in Rome for six sold-out nights, followed by the same at London's Royal Albert Hall before moving Stateside for sold-out evenings at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before concluding with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David’s most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb. The super deluxe edition of the album features all the formats as well as a 120-page hardback book, David Gilmour LUCK AND STRANGE LIVE, featuring Polly Samson’s photographs taken on the tour.

The audio for THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS and LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME has been co-produced by David and Charlie Andrew, who co-produced the Luck and Strange album.

ABOUT David Gilmour

David Gilmour is the guitarist, vocalist and writer with Pink Floyd and is also renowned for his solo work. David Gilmour and Roger 'Syd' Barrett met as kids in Cambridge, UK, and later began playing guitar together. In 1965, along with Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright, Syd co-founded Pink Floyd, while David continued playing with his own band. In January 1968, David was asked to augment the Pink Floyd lineup as the singer and guitarist, only for Syd to leave the group five gigs later. David's guitar playing, singing and songwriting became major factors of Pink Floyd's worldwide success, including his distinctive vocals and guitar playing on The Dark Side Of The Moon, the third most successful album of all time.

In 1978, David released his first solo album, David Gilmour, which charted in the UK and the US. His second solo album, About Face, was released in 1984 and again hit the Top 20 in the UK.

In 1987, David Gilmour joined Nick Mason and Richard Wright on a world tour to support the new Pink Floyd album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason. In the early 1990s, David met the writer Polly Samson, and they began collaborating on songs that would become 1994’s Pink Floyd album, The Division Bell, marking the start of their songwriting partnership, which continues to this day. The Division Bell also featured the instrumental “Marooned,” composed by Richard Wright and David, which won a Grammy Award. Both the A Momentary Lapse Of Reason and The Division Bell albums charted at Number 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and were supported by record breaking world tours.

In 1996, Pink Floyd was inducted into the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by the same honour in the UK in November 2005. In 2002, Gilmour released David Gilmour In Concert, a platinum-selling DVD chronicling his 2001 & 2002 shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall. On 6th March 2006, David released his third solo album, On An Island, which entered the UK Charts at Number 1, subsequently reaching the top position in the pan-European Charts, and achieving multi-Platinum status worldwide.

The tour for the album included a one-off performance in the historic dockyards of Gdańsk, Poland, with a 40-piece orchestra conducted by Zbigniew Preisner and a show at London's Royal Albert Hall which was filmed by director David Mallet and released in 2007 as ‘Remember That Night – Live At The Royal Albert Hall’, which topped the charts upon release.

In May 2008, David was awarded an Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement by the British Association of Composers and Songwriters. In September 2008, Fender Guitars made available their David Gilmour Signature Black Strat model, in 'Relic' and 'New Old Stock' models.

In 2009, David was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Cambridge's Ruskin College for his outstanding contributions to music as a writer, performer, and innovator. In September 2014, Pink Floyd released The Endless River, and David confirmed that it would be the band's final album. It topped the charts in over 20 countries.

David’s next album, Rattle That Lock, was released in 2015 and reached Number 1 in 13 charts around the world and Number 2 in a further eight, hitting the Top 5 in a total of 25 listings. The accompanying world tour saw David perform two spectacular shows at the legendary Pompeii Amphitheatre in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii.

David’s concerts in 2016 were the first-ever performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which was built in 90 BC and entombed in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79. The film, directed by Gavin Elder, topped the box office in Italy, Germany, and France, and was Number 2 in the UK. David Gilmour Live At Pompeii was released on Blu-ray, Vinyl, CD & DVD in September 2017 and reached #3 in the UK and #1 in Italy.

In June 2019, David raised $21.5m from the Christie's sale of more than 120 of his instruments and artefacts. He donated the proceeds to Client Earth, a charity that utilises the power of the law to protect the planet and its people. Gilmour and Nick Mason reactivated Pink Floyd to record ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ on 30th March 2022 with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox. All of the net proceeds have gone to charities to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Gilmour’s fifth solo album ‘Luck and Strange’ was released in September 2024 and hit #1 in the UK, Germany (his first #1 there), Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal and Austria. It reached #2 in France, Italy, and Belgium, the top 5 in Spain, Japan, Norway, Denmark, and Hungary, and the top ten in the USA, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and New Zealand.