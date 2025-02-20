Daveed Diggs-Produced Docuseries THE CLASS Sets PBS Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The six-part limited docuseries “The Class” will premiere on PBS stations beginning March 18, 2025. Following six students from Deer Valley High School in Antioch, CA as they pursue higher education dreams during a challenging pandemic year, the series arrives exactly five years after the COVID-19 Pandemic shut down schools across the U.S. in 2020. “The Class” is made available to PBS by KQED Presents, the national distribution service of KQED, the San Francisco-based PBS and NPR member station.

From Tony- and Grammy-winning Executive Producer Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting, Snowpiercer, Hamilton), Executive Producer Nicole Hurd (President, Lafayette College) and award-winning filmmakers Jaye and Adam Fenderson (First Generation, Unlikely), this dramatic six-part series was filmed over the course of the 2020-2021 school year and documents the remarkable challenges faced by these high school students during the pandemic and a particularly critical moment in their personal and academic development. With resilience and determination, they face obstacles head-on, inspired by their dedicated college adviser, known as “Mr. Cam.” His guidance empowers them to overcome barriers and unexpected challenges toward their dreams of a college degree.

The Fendersons connected with Nicole Hurd through College Advising Corps, the organization she founded, and were immediately drawn to its model of training recent college graduates to serve as advisers in public high schools. When planning the project during the early days of the pandemic, their vision was to capture an adviser guiding students who had missed the end of their junior year—along with crucial milestones like SATs—through the college application process. However, when production began during the summer of 2020, the pandemic was far from over, and the story evolved into something far more complex and powerful than they had originally imagined.

A wide virtual search for potential advisers across the country found Mr. Cam, with his charisma and passion for the work shining through, making him an essential subject for the series. With him and Deer Valley High School on board, the team met with many incredible students and selected six seniors – Ahmad, Ebei, Emily, Javonte, Kadynce, and Raven – as subjects who represent a wide range of voices and perspectives shared among their generation.

Set in the East Bay, the series captures the essence of the community—from the local crew to the musical artists featured—creating a deeply authentic reflection of the place the students call home. Hurd introduced longtime friend and Oakland native Daveed Diggs to the project and he signed on to Executive Produce, lending his song “Night Time” to the series’ main title theme.

“High school has always been a challenging time, but in the age of COVID, it took an extra dose of courage and perseverance to succeed. As an Oakland native and a fierce advocate for expanding opportunities in education, I am proud to be a part of ‘The Class, ’ which highlights the stories of six incredible Bay Area teens as they fight to achieve their dreams,” stated executive producer Daveed Diggs.

Throughout the launch of the series, the filmmakers will engage in a national impact campaign, encouraging audiences to discuss their experiences living through the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected their mental health and overall well-being as it pertains to their academic and social lives. The series and impact campaign is made possible with support in part from the John M. Belk Endowment, Lumina Foundation, Gates Foundation, Evelyn & Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, Ascendium Education Group, Ballmer Group, Uplifting Capital, Ellucian, and ECMC Foundation.

