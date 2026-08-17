Darren Criss to Join Jimmy Fallon on NBC's PASSWORD

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NBC's PASSWORD will air an episode featuring Darren Criss as a celebrity guest. Episodes 311A and 311B, 'Darren Criss & Jimmy Fallon,' are scheduled to air Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In episode 311A, 'When The Going Gets Tough,' Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Darren Criss pair up with contestants for a word showdown featuring a round of 'hard' words. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

In episode 311B, 'Bodaciously Fresh,' Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Darren Criss pair up with contestants for a word showdown featuring an '80s-inspired round. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

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