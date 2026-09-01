Savannah Guthrie Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon on NBC's PASSWORD

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Savannah Guthrie is set to test her word-clue skills against Jimmy Fallon on NBC's PASSWORD, with a sneak peek of the episode released ahead of its Tuesday night airing. The clip previews the competition between Guthrie's team and Fallon, who serves as the show's resident player pairing with contestants.

PASSWORD pits celebrity guests and everyday contestants against each other in a word-guessing showdown, with players using one-word clues to identify a secret password for a chance to win as much as $25,000. The series is hosted by Keke Palmer.

The sneak peek highlights the stakes of the head-to-head format, giving viewers an early look at how Guthrie approaches the clue-giving and guessing rounds before the full episode airs.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...