PASSWORD to Feature Constance Wu in Upcoming Episode

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NBC has made available an advance screener of an upcoming episode of PASSWORD featuring Constance Wu as a celebrity guest. The episode is scheduled to air Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Constance Wu pair up with contestants for a word showdown featuring a round of 'fancy' words. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players must guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

About 'Password'

NBC's hit game show 'Password' returns with Emmy Award-winners Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer for a fun filled third season of the ultimate word showdown. Palmer is back to host as Fallon and a rotating roster of star-studded celebrity guests team up with everyday contestants in an unpredictable battle of wits and words, where teams use one word clues to guess the secret password for a chance to win cash prizes. Building on the classic gameplay that has made the series a fan favorite for decades, Season 3 delivers fast paced rounds packed with outrageous clues, wild guesses, and hilarious moments.

'Password' season three includes celebrity guests Anthony Anderson, Ariana Madix, Alan Cumming, Tiffany Haddish, Connie Britton, Josh Hart, Real Housewives Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps, Ice-T, Wayne Brady, Karamo Brown, Savannah Guthrie, Constance Wu, Darren Criss, and The Miz.

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