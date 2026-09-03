Keke Palmer Reveals Her Real Chemistry with HOT ONES Host Sean Evans

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Keke Palmer used a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to open up about her chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, addressing the dynamic between them that has drawn attention from fans of the spicy-wing interview series. The conversation gave Palmer a chance to speak directly to viewers about how that rapport has played out on screen.

Beyond the Hot Ones discussion, Palmer squared off against Fallon in a game called the Reverse It Challenge, a segment format built around quick thinking and playful back-and-forth between host and guest rather than a straightforward sit-down interview.

The appearance closed with Palmer stepping into character as her stand-up alter ego, Lady Miss Jacqueline, to perform a comedy set for the studio audience. The transformation gave her the opportunity to showcase a different performance mode beyond acting and conversation, closing out the segment on a live comedic note.

The full visit combined candid discussion, competitive game play, and a stand-up performance, giving Palmer multiple ways to connect with the audience across a single studio appearance.

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