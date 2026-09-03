 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Keke Palmer Reveals Her Real Chemistry with HOT ONES Host Sean Evans

The actress also debuted a stand-up alter ego during her studio visit.

By:



Keke Palmer used a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to open up about her chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, addressing the dynamic between them that has drawn attention from fans of the spicy-wing interview series. The conversation gave Palmer a chance to speak directly to viewers about how that rapport has played out on screen.

Beyond the Hot Ones discussion, Palmer squared off against Fallon in a game called the Reverse It Challenge, a segment format built around quick thinking and playful back-and-forth between host and guest rather than a straightforward sit-down interview.

The appearance closed with Palmer stepping into character as her stand-up alter ego, Lady Miss Jacqueline, to perform a comedy set for the studio audience. The transformation gave her the opportunity to showcase a different performance mode beyond acting and conversation, closing out the segment on a live comedic note.

The full visit combined candid discussion, competitive game play, and a stand-up performance, giving Palmer multiple ways to connect with the audience across a single studio appearance.

Recent Articles
Keke Palmer Talks Hot Ones Chemistry, Son Leo and Lady Miss Jacqueline's Origins
Keke Palmer Talks Hot Ones Chemistry, Son Leo and Lady Miss Jacqueline's Origins
7/29/2026
Jimmy Fallon Names His Garden Cucumber Jimothy, Challenges Higgins to Guess It
Jimmy Fallon Names His Garden Cucumber Jimothy, Challenges Higgins to Guess It
7/30/2026
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Keke Palmer, Shania Twain
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to Welcome Keke Palmer, Shania Twain
8/24/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts