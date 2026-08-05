Bowen Yang's Broadway Debut as Mary Todd Lincoln Makes GMA Pop News

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Bowen Yang's upcoming Broadway debut got a spotlight on GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, where ABC News' Sophie Flay ran through the buzziest entertainment stories of the day. Flay's rundown included Yang taking over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! alongside a sneak peek at Ryan Murphy's new series The Shards, which premiered the same night.

Yang, an Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live alum, will make his Broadway debut in Cole Escola's Tony-winning comedy beginning performances September 15 at the Lyceum Theatre. According to prior BroadwayWorld reporting, Yang had previously turned down the role while still committed to SNL, telling Vulture he was "too yoked to that timeframe to give myself the proper runway."

In his run, Yang joins continuing OH, MARY! cast members Phillip James Brannon as Mary's Husband, Barrett Foa as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and returning original cast member Tony Macht as Mary's Teacher's Assistant. The segment briefly touched on the show's momentum on Broadway as it continues its run at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

Read more about Bowen Yang's Broadway debut in OH, MARY! here.

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