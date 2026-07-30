Dan Levy Opens Up About Fear of Dating After Years of Being Single

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Dan Levy sat down with Drew Barrymore and his 'Big Mistakes' costars for a candid conversation about the difficulty of wanting a relationship after being single for an extended period. The exchange, captured in a short-form clip from THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, centered on the emotional hurdles that come with reentering the dating world after a long stretch on one's own.

The conversation unfolded as a group discussion rather than a one-on-one interview, with Levy's 'Big Mistakes' costars joining him and Barrymore to share their own perspectives on the topic. The segment gave viewers a look at how the group navigated a personal and relatable subject, with Levy speaking to the specific mindset shift that can come after years of prioritizing single life.

The discussion focused squarely on the emotional complexity of wanting connection after becoming accustomed to independence, a theme that resonated across the panel of guests rather than being framed around any single perspective. Barrymore's format allowed the conversation to move naturally between humor and genuine reflection on the subject.

The clip captured the kind of unguarded, off-the-cuff exchange that has become a hallmark of Barrymore's interview style, with guests offering candid takes on personal topics rather than promotional talking points. The moment gave audiences a window into how Levy and his costars think about relationships and vulnerability outside of their work together.

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