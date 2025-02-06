DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season Coming To 4K UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, in partnership with HBO and Legendary Entertainment, is bringing the highly anticipated HBO Original drama series DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 13, 2025.

The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television. Get ready to binge all 6 episodes from the epic sci-fi adventure, along with over an hour of bonus content including 5 extended featurettes and an all-new, never-before-seen featurette exclusive to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season is also available now to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

DUNE: PROPHECY stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, and Barbara Marten.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards®.

Across Max territories, the first episode of DUNE: PROPHECY has amassed approximately 15 million viewers. The series has been renewed for a second season at HBO.

