DROP DEAD DIVA Reboot in Development With Josh Berman at CBS

Original DROP DEAD DIVA creator and writer Josh Berman has announced the development of a reimagined, gender-swapped reboot of the series. Drop Dead Dave, a new hour-long series, is currently in development at CBS.

Deadline reports that when an entitled Gen Z lawyer named Dave dies in a freak accident, his soul is reborn into the body of a successful Gen X Attorney named Rita, forcing him to live this new life as a woman, navigate an entirely new outlook on life, love, and identify.

The original DROP DEAD DIVA series ran for six seasons on Lifetime, starring Brooke Elliot as a shallow model who had been reborn into the body of a successful, plus-size attorney. The previous incarnation of the series focused on body positivity, whereas the new series will focus on sexual politics and gender identity.

Josh Berman is most known for his work on CSI: Criminal Scene Investigation. He has also written for Bones, Killer Instinct, and Vanished.