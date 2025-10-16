DRAG RACE MEXICO: LATINA ROYALE Series Greenlit; DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Renewed for Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of the premiere season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, World of Wonder has greenlit production on an expansion of the new format with Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale, as well as renewed Drag Race Philippines for a fourth season.

Ahead of the premiere of Latina Royale, the Emmy-winning media company will also launch a new highlights format of THE FRANCHISE with Drag Race Mexico Rewind. Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale and Drag Race Philippines season four will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in 2026, with Drag Race Mexico Rewind set to premiere on the platform December 2025.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale is the latest addition to World of Wonder’s culture-shifting Drag Race franchise, which has seen successful adaptations in over 16 countries, including Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Down Under (Australia/New Zealand) and more. Following the twist on the vs the World format established with Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale will see Latin queens from across the international Drag Race universe in a global battle for the crown.

Co-Founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “World of Wonder is proud to continue spotlighting the many cultures which shape global drag, and celebrate Latin artistry with Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale.”

Drag Race Mexico Rewind will highlight fan-favorite moments from the popular Drag Race Mexico franchise ahead of the premiere of Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale. Originally premiered in 2023, Drag Race Mexico is a highly-praised series amongst fans due to its challenges, lip syncs, and runway looks that are rich with Mexican traditions, aesthetics, and references.

This announcement comes on the heels of the finale of the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale. A smash hit, the new format broke records as the platform’s most-watched global premiere, and captivated fans with iconic moments throughout the season, including Suki Doll and Brigiding’s hot and heavy lip sync to Stell’s “Room”, and the epic ‘DragCon Slaysia’ maxi challenge. The entire season as well as the first three seasons of Drag Race Philippines are all available to stream now exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale, Drag Race Philippines Season 4, and Drag Race Mexico Rewind are all set to premiere worldwide on WOW Presents Plus, joining an extensive catalog of WOW Presents Plus original programming, and the entire international Drag Race franchise.