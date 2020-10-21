DR. PIMPLE POPPER Returns for Brand-New Season December 21st

Returning with a holiday-themed special.

Back by popular demand, new episodes of fan-favorite DR. PIMPLE POPPER will premiere on TLC Monday, December 21 at 9pm/ET/PT with a holiday-themed special, DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SEASON'S SQUEEZINGS, and settle in to its new timeslot the following week with all new episodes showcasing some of the most outrageous cases yet, beginning Monday, December 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

Pop-a-holics can celebrate because the doctor is in! This new season of DR. PIMPLE POPPER will take viewers through the powerful and emotional journeys of each patient with skin conditions that are preventing them from feeling their best. The episodes will feature Dr. Lee's most challenging cases to date, which were introduced in BEFORE THE POP, which aired earlier this year and focused on telemedicine appointments due to the pandemic. Now, armed with her splash mask and sensitive bedside manner, Dr. Lee will roll up her sleeves and prepare to take on those cases and others, with the hope of helping them to lead lives free of embarrassment, while giving them a boost of self-confidence.

Some of the cases this season are so extreme, Dr. Lee teams up with specialists in order to provide the best outcome possible. Some examples of what viewers will see in these episodes are: an adorable eight-year-old girl-the youngest patient yet on the series-with an extreme case of psoriasis who would like to be a dermatologist when she grows up; a man with severe keloids on the back of his head and scalp that are so challenging, it will TAKE TWO doctors and, an incredibly rare case of nevus sebaceous that covers much of a woman's face.



DR. PIMPLE POPPER features Dr. Sandra Lee, one of America's top dermatologists, as well as Instagram and Youtube sensation, as she treats patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them to lead a life free of embarrassment-- one needle, Pop and scalpel at a time.



TLC is hosting a watch-and-win sweepstakes on TLCme.com where viewers can enter a code featured during the Season's Squeezings holiday special for a chance to win a cash prize.



Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things DR. PIMPLE POPPER. Join the conversation using #DrPimplePopper and catch up on the DR. PIMPLE POPPER on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.



DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

