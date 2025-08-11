DOWNTON ABBEY Cast to Reunite for NBC Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC will air an all-new primetime special, “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale,” debuting Wednesday, Sept. 10 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming next day on Peacock.

The one-hour telecast features special conversations with the cast of the highly anticipated third and final film as they reunite at London’s famed Savoy Hotel to exclusively share personal memories and never-before-told secrets from the franchise’s 15-year journey.

The special features appearances by cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol and Penelope Wilton as well as production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins and composer John Lunn.

The special will also feature a world-exclusive scene from “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” ahead of its Sept. 12 theatrical release. Beginning Sept. 1, viewers can catch up on all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” and films “Downton Abbey” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Peacock.

NBC’s “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” is produced by UTAS UK Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group.“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and THE FAMILY faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading DOWNTON ABBEY into the future. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.