DISENCHANTMENT Part Two Returns to Netflix on September 20

Dying for more Disenchantment but perhaps your memory is a bit... cloudy? Allow us to catch you up: Elfo is gone. Dreamland is deserted. Princess Bean is on a mission.

Find out what happens next when your favorite un-fairytale returns -- and its world gets a whole lot bigger -- with Disenchantment Part Two, launching Friday, September 20th, globally on Netflix.

From the mind of Matt Groening comes the 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment. Viewers are whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young Princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The series features THE VOICE talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.





