DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Tour Returning to North America and Europe in 2026

Based on the Academy Award-winning film released 38 years ago, Dirty Dancing in Concert is returning to Europe and NORTH AMERICA in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities. Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have sold to date for the mesmerizing live-to-film concert experience with the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation. Tickets, tour dates, and more information are available here.

Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage. The show continues on with an after-party, where the audience is encouraged to sing and dance to their favorite songs from the feature film and relive their best movie memories.

Lionsgate’s “Dirty Dancing” is the story of summertime romance with a beloved soundtrack and memorable dancing scenes. Released in 1987, the film became an international box office phenomenon. It was directed by Emile Ardolino, written by Eleanor Bergstein, produced by Linda Gottlieb, and starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, alongside Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, and Kelly Bishop.

The soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and numerous singles, including the Academy Award®-winning Best Original Song “(I've Had) The Time of My Life.” With a global box office total of over $214 million, “Dirty Dancing” won over audiences all around the world. The film also spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation and a Lionsgate sequel film in development.

Watch the tour trailer below:

Photo credit: Rick Mason