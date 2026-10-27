Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DIG to Premiere on Peacock With Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie
The comedy series stars Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza alongside Poehler.
Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for the new comedy series DIG, starring Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza. All episodes of the series will premiere November 23 on Peacock.
About DIG
DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.
Series Details
Premiere Date: November 23, 2026 (Binge)
Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer: Michael Schur
Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: J.J. Philbin
Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Series Regular: Amy Poehler
Series Regulars: Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza
Guest Cast: Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy
Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue
Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Comedy, 10 episodes
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