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DIG to Premiere on Peacock With Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie

The comedy series stars Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza alongside Poehler.

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DIG to Premiere on Peacock With Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie

Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for the new comedy series DIG, starring Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza. All episodes of the series will premiere November 23 on Peacock.

About DIG

DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.

Series Details

Premiere Date: November 23, 2026 (Binge)

Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer: Michael Schur

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: J.J. Philbin

Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Series Regular: Amy Poehler

Series Regulars: Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza

Guest Cast: Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy

Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue

Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

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