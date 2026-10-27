DIG to Premiere on Peacock With Amy Poehler & Hugh Laurie

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Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for the new comedy series DIG, starring Amy Poehler, Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza. All episodes of the series will premiere November 23 on Peacock.

About DIG

DIG follows a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students) who spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime.

Series Details

Premiere Date: November 23, 2026 (Binge)

Co-Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer: Michael Schur

Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer: J.J. Philbin

Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Series Regular: Amy Poehler

Series Regulars: Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan, Antonia Thomas and Fina Strazza

Guest Cast: Kayvan Novak, Jon Pointing and Bonita Friedericy

Executive Producers: Morgan Sackett, Dean Holland, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue

Produced by: Fremulon, Paper Kite, Duck Duck Films, Dunshire, 3 Arts and Ocean Avenue

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Comedy, 10 episodes

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 43 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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