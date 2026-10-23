Peacock November 2026: Andrew Garfield, Amy Poehler Lead New Releases
The streaming platform will present drama, thriller, and comedy series alongside returning favorites.
Peacock's November 2026 lineup includes new original series and film premieres, with Andrew Garfield, Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Nelly and Ashanti, and Amy Poehler among the names featured across the slate.
FINDING EMILY brings a rom-com twist to a wild-goose chase when it makes its exclusive streaming debut on October 23. Then, travel back to 14th-century England with Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield in THE UPRISING, a gripping historical drama inspired by true events, following a humble farmer who dares to defy the monarchy amid war and disease. The film arrives exclusively on Peacock November 6.
Peacock Originals bring more to the November slate. Academy Award nominee Rose Byrne and Emmy Award nominee Meghann Fahy star in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, a suspenseful new limited thriller series adapted by Karin Slaughter from her 2017 bestselling novel about two estranged sisters brought back together when a new tragedy strikes their hometown, resurfacing buried secrets, premiering November 12. Then, superstar couple Nelly and Ashanti return for more music, marriage and everything in between in NELLY AND ASHANTI: WE BELONG TOGETHER Season 2, arriving November 19.
Emmy Award-winning Amy Poehler is also back. Teaming up with creator Michael Schur (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), Poehler co-created and stars in DIG, a new Peacock Original comedy following a team of archaeologists whose discovery of a rare artifact sends them on a wild adventure. The series premieres November 23, exclusively on Peacock. All seven seasons of PARKS AND RECREATION, starring Poehler as Leslie Knope, are also streaming now on Peacock.
Peacock November Highlights
October 23: Finding Emily (Peacock Exclusive)
October 25: The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (Peacock Original)
November 6: The Uprising (Peacock Exclusive)
November 12: The Good Daughter (Peacock Original)
November 19: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
November 23: Dig (Peacock Original)
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