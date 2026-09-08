DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season Two to Premiere on Paramount+ With New Teaser

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Paramount+ announced that DEXTER: RESURRECTION will return for a second season on Friday, October 30, accompanied by the new season's first official teaser.

Starring SAG Award and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) as Dexter Morgan, the new season of the SHOWTIME original series will be available just in time for spooky season and the franchise's 20-year anniversary, only on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.

Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Oscar Nominee and Golden Globe Winner Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.

Dan Stevens, Emmy Winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, DEXTER: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

DEXTER: RESURRECTION and Dexter: Original Sin are available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Premium Plan. Binge Dexter: New Blood and the original Dexter series with all Paramount+ plans.

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