Photos: DEXTER: RESURRECTION to Premiere Season Two on Paramount+

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The world of DEXTER took over New York Comic Con's Main Stage on October 8, 2026, treating fans to a surprise screening of the season two premiere of the SHOWTIME original series DEXTER: RESURRECTION, which premieres globally on Paramount+ only with the Premium Plan on Friday, October 30.

The panel featured stars Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Bokeem Woodbine and Krysten Ritter, alongside showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, and surprise guest Eric Stonestreet. Moderated by Josh Horowitz, the panelists discussed the new season and shared behind-the-scenes stories about bringing the world's most compelling serial killer to life, with Stonestreet also unveiling his return as Rapunzel.

The second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected adversary: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.

Season two stars SAG Award honoree and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, Oscar Nominee and Golden Globe winner Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar. Dan Stevens, Emmy winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter and Eric Stonestreet also return in guest starring roles and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, DEXTER: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

Season one of DEXTER: RESURRECTION is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+



































Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages for Paramount+

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