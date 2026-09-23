DEXTER: RESURRECTION, AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS to Headline Paramount+ at New York Comic Con
Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman and the DEXTER cast will discuss the franchise's 20th anniversary at the panel moderated by Josh Horowitz.
Paramount+ is bringing three of its franchises to New York Comic Con this October. From October 8-10, con-goers can catch first-looks, cast conversations and exclusive reveals from DEXTER: RESURRECTION, AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS and STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY.
Thursday, October 8 | 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM, Main Stage | Dexter: Resurrection S2 Panel
Two decades ago, audiences were introduced to the world's most compelling serial killer. Now, the DEXTER legacy continues. The cast and creative team behind Paramount+'s DEXTER: RESURRECTION will gather to celebrate the franchise's landmark 20th anniversary and get an exclusive look at what's in store for the upcoming second season. Moderated by Josh Horowitz, the panel will feature Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Bokeem Woodbine and Krysten Ritter, as well as showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega.
Fans can also step inside the world of DEXTER at the DEXTER 20th Anniversary Museum Experience, a limited-time immersive experience open October 9–11 at Chelsea Industrial (547 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001). Featuring iconic props, immersive recreations, interactive experiences and photo moments spanning the franchise's 20-year history, fans can reserve free tickets, with a standby line also available daily. The experience will also host an onsite blood drive with New York Blood Center.
From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet. DEXTER: RESURRECTION and DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN are available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Premium Plan. DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and the original DEXTER series are available to binge with all Paramount+ plans.
Friday, October 9 | 11:15 AM - 12:15 PM, Main Stage | Avatar: Seven Havens
Moderated by the original voice of Korra, Janet Varney, the panel will bring together executive producers Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Ethan Spaulding and Sehaj Sethi plus cast members Saheli Khan ('Pavi'), Aishu Devan ('Nisha') and Major Curda ('Jae') for an exclusive glimpse into the making of the series, along with more about what's in store across the AVATAR LEGENDS universe.
Fans can also put their bending skills to the test at the AVATAR LEGENDS Booth (#1723) featuring photo opportunities and swag, including exclusive footwear in collaboration with Reebok. Paramount Games will also host a special AVATAR LEGENDS: THE FIGHTING GAME event at OS: NYC on Friday, October 9, featuring Avatar Legends activations including a Four Nations Food Cart and a high-stakes AVATAR LEGENDS: THE FIGHTING GAME tournament with special prizes and giveaways.
AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS is an all-new, original series from creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, set to premiere globally on Paramount+ on Friday, October 9. Set in the world of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, the original 2D-animated series centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers for AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS. Ethan Spaulding is executive producer and Sehaj Sethi is co-executive producer.
Saturday, October 10 | 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM, Empire Stage | Star Trek Universe
The STAR TREK universe returns to New York Comic Con, featuring the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY for an exclusive sneak peek and conversation about the upcoming sophomore season. Panelists include series star Holly Hunter, plus Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Karim Diané, Robert Picardo and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.
As STAR TREK celebrates its 60th anniversary, the panel will also feature a special conversation with William Shatner, the actor behind Captain James T. Kirk.
Season two of STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY follows the cadets into their second year aboard the USS Athena. There, their ideals of leadership, friendship, romance and morality are put to the test as they navigate budding rivalries, shaky diplomatic negotiations, a fiercely competitive schoolwide tournament, and the arrival of a mysterious new cadet whose existence raises questions that could have consequences far beyond the classroom.
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