DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season Two First-Look Images to Debut on Paramount+

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PARAMOUNT+ has released a set of first-look images from the second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION, giving audiences an early glimpse of the series ahead of its return.

Photo credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+

America's favorite serial killer is back in the Big Apple. Paramount+ revealed first-look images from the second season of Dexter: Resurrection, starring SAG and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan and produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, coming later this year on the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of Dexter: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.

Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.

Dan Stevens, Emmy Winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.

Season one of Dexter: RESURRECTION is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

The third season of 'Dexter's Kill Room' on the Dexter Official YouTube Channel premieres August 6 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes every Thursday, exclusively on YouTube. Franchise legends Erik KING and Julie Benz join Dexter: RESURRECTION cast members, including Krysten Ritter and Eric Stonestreet, to revisit the most iconic scenes from the Dexter universe.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.



Photo Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+

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