Paleyfest Ny to Return With Inaugural PaleyFest Award Honoring TV Stars

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The Paley Center for Media announced the return of PALEYFEST NY to the Paley Museum, unveiling plans for an inaugural PaleyFest Award that will recognize excellence in media, television, and entertainment. The 2026 festival's award recipients include Billy Crystal, honored for his return to Broadway in 860, along with AMERICAN HORROR STORY, DEXTER: RESURRECTION, TULSA KING, MARSHALS, THE GILDED AGE, and THE DIPLOMAT. Paley Members and Citi cardmembers are set to receive presale access to tickets, with the festival made possible by returning sponsor Citi.

For decades, PaleyFest—held annually in New York and Los Angeles—has been a celebration of media, television, and entertainment, bringing audiences together with influential series, creators, performers, and cultural icons. The PaleyFest Award builds on that legacy by formally recognizing that selection to PaleyFest is itself a mark of distinction, reflecting the excellence, creativity, and cultural significance that have long defined the festival. Established to commemorate Paley's 50th anniversary, the award will be presented annually as part of PaleyFest NY.

Alongside the award, a curated selection of each award recipient's work will become a permanent part of the Paley Archive—hailed as a national treasure—preserving each recipient's work for posterity and securing its place in media history.

'From exclusive premieres and behind-the-scenes conversations to unforgettable moments with the biggest names in entertainment, PaleyFest NY delivers unparalleled access to the stars and shows fans love. This year is especially momentous as we introduce the PaleyFest Award, a mark of distinction that honors the extraordinary talent and storytelling across media, television, and entertainment,' said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. 'As we continue celebrating Paley's 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to The Paley Museum this October for this year's exciting festival, and we extend our sincere thanks to our friends at Citi for their continued partnership, which makes these extraordinary experiences possible.'

The PaleyFest Award recipients who are a part of the 2026 festival include:

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal as he celebrates his return to Broadway in 860

The highly anticipated FX's American Horror Story: 13

A 20th anniversary celebration of the award-winning series Dexter with a screening of Dexter: Resurrection's season 2 premiere episode

The hit series Tulsa King ahead of its season 4 premiere

A celebration of television's #1 new series, Marshals, with an advanced season 2 screening

The riveting Primetime Emmy Award–nominated series The Diplomat

The rich and sweeping Primetime Emmy Award–nominated series The Gilded Age

'I am thrilled to be honored at PaleyFest on October 12. I look forward to joining the distinguished list of honorees. With my opening night of my new play 860 approaching, and the emotions of being back on Broadway in the city where I was born grow bigger every day, being thought of by PaleyFest is another beautiful part of this wonderful homecoming,' said Billy Crystal.

'We're so honored to be part of the killer line-up at PaleyFest. What a great place to give Season Four of The Diplomat its first public outing,' said Debora Cahn, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer.

Citi cardmembers and Paley Members receive presale access to tickets with the rollout schedule as follows: Paley President's Circle; Patron Circle Platinum, Gold, Silver; Patron Circle+; Partner Members; and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 am ET. Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can purchase tickets on Thursday, August 13 at noon ET. The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, August 14 at noon ET.

Additionally, the Paley Member community receives the exclusive Members-Only benefit of discounts on PaleyFest NY tickets, plus year-round benefits for Paley programs and events. To become a Paley Member, visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

Since its inception in 2013, PaleyFest NY has celebrated acclaimed and impactful shows and entertainment figures including Michael Douglas, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Seth Meyers, Tracee Ellis Ross, Aaron Sorkin, David Tennant, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as the casts and creative teams behind shows such as Blue Bloods, Landman, Pluribus, Outlander, A Man on the Inside, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, Law & Order: SVU, Black Mirror, The Walking Dead, and others. Fans can relive many of these moments and events on Paley's YouTube channel, along with other moments from across Paley's fifty-year history.

For tickets and updates on PaleyFest NY, visit paleyfest.org.

PaleyFest NY 2026 Schedule and Guests

Thursday, October 8 at 7:00 pm – FX's American Horror Story: 13 (FX). Featuring an exclusive preview screening of an episode from installment 13 followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology's thirteenth installment.

Scheduled to appear: Sarah Paulson, 'Cordelia Goode'; Billie Lourd, 'Mallory'; Gabourey Sidibe, 'Queenie'; LESLIE GROSSMAN, 'Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt'; Lou Eyrich, Co-Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

Friday, October 9 at 6:30 pm – Dexter: Resurrection & 20th Anniversary of Dexter (Paramount+). As the Dexter franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, the evening will feature a preview screening of the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere episode followed by a conversation with the show's cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Michael C. Hall, 'Dexter Morgan' and Executive Producer; Uma Thurman, 'Charley Brown'; James Remar, 'Harry Morgan'; Jack Alcott, 'Harrison Morgan'; Bokeem Woodbine, 'Captain Mixon'; Clyde Phillips, Showrunner and Executive Producer; and Scott Reynolds, Executive Producer.

Saturday, October 10 at 6:00 pm – Tulsa King (Paramount+). An advanced screening of the season 4 premiere episode, followed by a special conversation with Sylvester Stallone and additional cast members from the hit Paramount+ series.

Scheduled to appear: Sylvester Stallone, 'Dwight 'The General' Manfredi' and Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

Sunday, October 11 at 6:30 pm – Marshals (CBS). Featuring an exclusive preview screening of an upcoming episode from the second season of the hit CBS series, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Luke Grimes, 'Kayce Dutton' & Executive Producer; Spencer Hudnut, Showrunner & Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

Monday, October 12 at 6:30 pm – An Evening with Billy Crystal. Celebrating the career of Billy Crystal in a special conversation with the comedian, actor, writer, producer, and host. As Crystal returns to Broadway in 860, he reflects on the performances, experiences, and creative journey that have made him one of entertainment's—and television's—most enduring and beloved performers.

Scheduled to appear: Billy Crystal, Tony and Emmy Award-winning Comedian, Actor, Producer, Writer, and Director.

Tuesday, October 13 at 6:30 pm – The Gilded Age (HBO). Ahead of the new season of the Emmy-nominated HBO hit series The Gilded Age, the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with the show's stars and executive producer, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and offer insights into what's in store for the upcoming fourth season.

Scheduled to appear: Carrie Coon, 'Bertha Russell'; Cynthia Nixon, 'Ada Forte'; Morgan Spector, 'George Russell'; and Sonja Warfield, Writer/Executive Producer.

Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 pm – The Diplomat (Netflix). Featuring an exclusive preview screening of the Emmy-nominated Netflix drama's Season 4 premiere, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Debora Cahn, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer; Keri Russell, Executive Producer and 'Kate Wyler'; Rufus Sewell, 'Hal Wyler'; Ato Essandoh, 'Stuart Hayford'; Ali Ahn, 'Eidra Park'; Nana Mensah, 'Billie Appiah'; and Janice Williams, Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced.

*Events & Participants Subject to Change. Talent Appear Schedule Permitting.

The festival's lineup also includes appearances from Carrie Coon, Luke Grimes, LESLIE GROSSMAN, Michael C. Hall, Billie Lourd, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Gabourey Sidibe, Morgan Spector, Sylvester Stallone, and Uma Thurman. The new PaleyFest Award, established to mark the Paley Center's 50th anniversary, will be presented annually, with a curated selection of each honoree's work to become part of the Paley Archive.

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