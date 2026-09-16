DETENTION Film to Arrive On Demand, Modern Coming-of-Age Drama

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Detention, a modern coming-of-age drama written by Emma Cameron, will be available on demand October 22.

The film follows four mismatched teens forced together for a grueling Saturday detention led by the overly positive Dr. Messerschmitt, played by writer and co-director Emma Cameron. Instead of waiting out the clock, they realize that their detention is actually one massive group therapy session, led by a counsellor secretly battling postpartum depression. Described as a modern day Breakfast Club, the film is a tender and humorous coming of age story that erases the space between the upper crust and the outcasts.

Credits

Directed by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron

Written by: Emma Cameron

Starring: Ricky Spaulding, Bianca Mariani, Ian S. Peterson, Anna Mulia, Elizabeth Mitchell, Emma Cameron

Produced by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron

Executive Produced by: Tom Ingram

Associate Produced by: Marcieanna Klaustermeyer, Kristen Turk Ngheim

Co-Produced by: Holly Woodward Havar

Consulting Producer: Kelly Van Horn

Cinematographer: Peter Soto

Runtime: 83 Minutes

Language: English

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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