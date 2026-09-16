DETENTION Film to Arrive On Demand, Modern Coming-of-Age Drama
Emma Cameron writes and stars as Dr. Messerschmitt in the film also featuring Ricky Spaulding, Bianca Mariani, Ian S. Peterson, and Anna Mulia.
Detention, a modern coming-of-age drama written by Emma Cameron, will be available on demand October 22.
The film follows four mismatched teens forced together for a grueling Saturday detention led by the overly positive Dr. Messerschmitt, played by writer and co-director Emma Cameron. Instead of waiting out the clock, they realize that their detention is actually one massive group therapy session, led by a counsellor secretly battling postpartum depression. Described as a modern day Breakfast Club, the film is a tender and humorous coming of age story that erases the space between the upper crust and the outcasts.
Credits
Directed by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron
Written by: Emma Cameron
Starring: Ricky Spaulding, Bianca Mariani, Ian S. Peterson, Anna Mulia, Elizabeth Mitchell, Emma Cameron
Produced by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron
Executive Produced by: Tom Ingram
Associate Produced by: Marcieanna Klaustermeyer, Kristen Turk Ngheim
Co-Produced by: Holly Woodward Havar
Consulting Producer: Kelly Van Horn
Cinematographer: Peter Soto
Runtime: 83 Minutes
Language: English
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