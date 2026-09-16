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DETENTION Film to Arrive On Demand, Modern Coming-of-Age Drama

Emma Cameron writes and stars as Dr. Messerschmitt in the film also featuring Ricky Spaulding, Bianca Mariani, Ian S. Peterson, and Anna Mulia.

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DETENTION Film to Arrive On Demand, Modern Coming-of-Age Drama

Detention, a modern coming-of-age drama written by Emma Cameron, will be available on demand October 22.

The film follows four mismatched teens forced together for a grueling Saturday detention led by the overly positive Dr. Messerschmitt, played by writer and co-director Emma Cameron. Instead of waiting out the clock, they realize that their detention is actually one massive group therapy session, led by a counsellor secretly battling postpartum depression. Described as a modern day Breakfast Club, the film is a tender and humorous coming of age story that erases the space between the upper crust and the outcasts.

Credits

Directed by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron

Written by: Emma Cameron

Starring: Ricky Spaulding, Bianca Mariani, Ian S. Peterson, Anna Mulia, Elizabeth Mitchell, Emma Cameron

Produced by: Emma Cameron, Mark Cameron

Executive Produced by: Tom Ingram

Associate Produced by: Marcieanna Klaustermeyer, Kristen Turk Ngheim

Co-Produced by: Holly Woodward Havar

Consulting Producer: Kelly Van Horn

Cinematographer: Peter Soto

Runtime: 83 Minutes

Language: English

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