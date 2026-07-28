Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Reunite 42 Years After THE BREAKFAST CLUB

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Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy reconnected recently for a mini reunion, 42 years after THE BREAKFAST CLUB hit theaters, according to a segment on TODAY.

Ringwald has spoken previously about why the Hughes films that made her famous, including THE BREAKFAST CLUB, SIXTEEN CANDLES, and PRETTY IN PINK, remain popular with audiences decades later. In an appearance on THE VIEW, she explained the appeal simply: "All of these movies, they're sort of evergreen because nobody can get out of being a teenager."

THE BREAKFAST CLUB has seen renewed attention in recent years beyond this reunion. Universal Pictures rereleased the film in theaters nationwide in September 2025 to mark its 40th anniversary, and Ringwald has appeared at special screenings of the movie, including one at the Fargo Theatre in March 2025.

The reunion between Ringwald and Sheedy adds another chapter to the film's long afterlife. More on Ringwald's reflections on the Hughes films can be found in her prior appearance on THE VIEW.

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