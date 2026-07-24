Molly Ringwald on Why SIXTEEN CANDLES and THE BREAKFAST CLUB Are Still Evergreen

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Molly Ringwald sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to reflect on her defining work with director John Hughes, touching on three films that shaped a generation: SIXTEEN CANDLES, THE BREAKFAST CLUB, and PRETTY IN PINK. Ringwald offered a straightforward explanation for why those movies have held up so well over the decades: "All of these movies, they're sort of evergreen because nobody can get out of being a teenager."

The three Hughes films Ringwald discussed remain among the most referenced works of 1980s American cinema, each centering on the particular anxieties and social pressures of adolescence. Her observation on THE VIEW points to a quality that has kept those stories in circulation long after their original releases, connecting with new audiences who encounter the same experiences her characters navigated on screen.

The conversation focused on what makes the Hughes collaborations endure rather than on any single film in isolation. Ringwald's framing, that the teenage experience is universal and inescapable, positions THE MOVIES less as nostalgia and more as a recurring point of identification for viewers at any moment in time.

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