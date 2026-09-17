DELIRIOUS TV to Broadcast Live Comedy from Las Vegas
Hosted by comedian Don Barnhart, the show originates from Delirious Comedy Club inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.
What happens in Vegas no longer stays in Vegas-especially when the cameras are rolling.
DELIRIOUS TV broadcasts live every Thursday at 7 PM Pacific, bringing the energy and unpredictability of a real Las Vegas comedy club to viewers around the world.
Produced and hosted by award-winning comedian and Las Vegas resident headliner Don Barnhart, DELIRIOUS TV showcases nationally touring headliners, rising stars, surprise guests, original material and spontaneous audience interaction-all performed live in front of a real crowd.
Unlike comedy shows filmed on anonymous soundstages, DELIRIOUS TV comes from a permanent Las Vegas destination. Fans can watch online from anywhere in the world-or come to Vegas, sit in the showroom and become part of the show.
'Las Vegas has always been the entertainment capital of the world,' said Barnhart. 'Now we're opening the showroom doors and inviting everyone in-whether they're sitting in the front row or watching from the other side of the planet.'
And because the show is truly live, anything can happen.
'There's no second take, no edit button and no safety net,' Barnhart added. 'We're flying by the seat of our pants-and that's exactly what makes it fun. Whatever happens in the room goes out to the world.'
The show's worldwide reach also has personal significance for Barnhart, who has spent years traveling the globe to entertain members of the United States military.
'For years, I've had the honor of entertaining our service members around the world,' said Barnhart. 'Some of the most meaningful shows I've ever performed were for our troops. One of my goals with Delirious TV is to give my military friends stationed away from home a chance to tune in live, share a laugh and feel connected-no matter where duty takes them.'
Each episode originates from the Delirious Comedy Club showroom inside Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, located just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Delirious Comedy Club is rated 4.9 stars on Google.
The club's success comes from a simple philosophy: real comics, real material, real interaction. No manufactured moments, no stock crowd-work replies-just professional comedians, performances and the anything-can-happen excitement of live comedy in Las Vegas.
Watch Live Around the World
Viewers who cannot make it to Las Vegas can watch the complete live broadcast every Thursday at 7 PM Pacific via the following platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DeliriousTVVegas
Join the Live Studio Audience
Delirious TV can be experienced in person every Thursday at 7 PM.
Tickets start at $19.95, plus applicable taxes and fees
Free parking
No drink minimum
Conveniently located just off the Strip
Live comedy-and attendees might even end up on TV
For tickets and show information, visit https://www.DeliriousComedyClub.com.
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