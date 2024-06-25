DC Series LANTERN Greenlit by HBO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO, in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for LANTERNS, a new drama series based on the iconic DC title. Emmy®-nominee Chris Mundy (HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Emmy®-winner Damon Lindelof (HBO’s “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers”) and Eisner Award winner Tom KING (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”) will co-write the new series with Mundy. Lindelof and KING will also serve as executive producers.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

“We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, said “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’”

LANTERNS is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof and King. Based on the DC comic “Green Lantern.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DC Studio

