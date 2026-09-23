DATELINE to Launch Season 35 With Two-Hour Premiere

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Dateline's two-hour 'The Family Plot' airs Friday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, kicking off the show's 35th season.

The story: The season 35 premiere of Dateline investigates the death of Matt Restelli, who was shot after he showed up at his wife Kate's mother's home, in a case that initially appeared to be self-defense but soon became much more complicated.

The episode is reported by Josh Mankiewicz.

Interviews With

Matt's brothers Paul Restelli and Mark Restelli, Matt's mother Diane Restelli, Kate's sister/Tracey's daughter Taralyn Fischer, Taralyn and Kate's dad/Tracey's ex-husband Stan Ellis, Kate's former friend Stephanie Slocombe, AFPD detective Joseph Nordin, prosecutor James Watabe, prosecutors Adam Pomeroy and David Brown, Kevin Ellis's defense attorney Scott Williams and Tracey's former best friend Teri Bishop

The story is set in American Fork, Utah.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 35th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

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