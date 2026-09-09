FACING GROUND ZERO: A DATELINE SPECIAL to Air on NBC

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'Facing Ground Zero: A Dateline Special' airs Friday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Using dramatic, emotional footage from the NBC News archives, including never-before-seen images, Dateline's new 9/11 documentary profiles New Yorkers whose experiences were captured, moment by moment in real time, by NBC News cameras on Sept. 11, 2001. In powerful new interviews they reflect on what they saw, what they survived and how the attacks indelibly shaped their lives and the country.

The special is reported by Lester Holt.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 34th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

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