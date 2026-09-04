DARK MATTER Podcast Digs Into the Box's Origins and Agent Mac's Many Versions

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Dark Matter: The Official Podcast released its latest episode diving into the machinery and mythology behind DARK MATTER, the Apple TV sci-fi series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Episode 202 centers on the origins of the Box, the device at the heart of the show's alternate-reality premise, with Blake and Jacque detailing how they built what the episode describes as the 'perfect world.'

The episode also features Chris Diamantopoulos reflecting on the challenge of portraying multiple versions of Agent Mac across the series' branching timelines, a task shaped by the show's structure of parallel lives and divergent choices. Rounding out the conversation, astrophysicist Dr. Dakotah Tyler brings a scientific and philosophical lens to the discussion, examining the real-world theories behind alternate realities and questions of identity that underpin the show's premise.

DARK MATTER is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and follows physicist Jason Dessen, played by Edgerton, after he is abducted into an alternate version of his own life while walking home in Chicago. Season two picks up with the Dessens attempting to settle into a quiet, safer existence before new danger forces them to run again. The series also stars Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

The podcast, produced by Sony Pictures Television, continues to unpack the creative and scientific decisions shaping the series as season two unfolds. DARK MATTER Season 2's opening scene showed the Dessens finding a brief moment of peace before the new threats referenced throughout this episode take hold.

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