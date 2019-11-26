DANCING WITH THE STARS Crowns the Season 28 Champion

It all came down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples returned to the ballroom to compete for the last time for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the SEASON FINALE of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," on Monday November 25 on ABC.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were crowned the 2019 Champions of "Dancing with the Stars," taking home the Mirrorball Trophy!

Watch the reveal below!

For this last week of the competition, the opening number consisted of the remaining couples dancing to "Last Dance" by Donna Summer. There were two rounds of dancing where each couple repeated one performance from earlier this season. And in the last element of competition, the couples performed the most anticipated dance of the season-the fan-favorite freestyle routine.

Mega-superstar Cher performed her classic hit "The Beat Goes On," while Pitbull and Ne-Yo performed "3 to Tango" and "Me Quedaré Contigo." In addition, the ballroom and viewing audiences had a first look at the new season of "The Bachelor," and the winner of the "American Idol" fan vote was revealed live. Eliminated celebrities from this season returned to the ballroom for a final number. Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were then crowned the 2019 Champions!

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





