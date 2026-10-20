Cyndi Lauper to Return to Colosseum at Caesars Palace

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Cyndi Lauper has announced that she will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2027, due to fan demand. Performances of her Las Vegas residency, Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas, will take place February 19 through 27 and September 3 through 11, 2027.

Full information on ticketing and presales is below, with general on sale starting Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. The show is created and designed in partnership with Cyndi Lauper & Brian Burke Creative.

Ticketing Information - Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas

Citi is the official card of Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

An artist presale will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following ten performances go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Shows begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com.

February 2027: 19

February 2027: 20

February 2027: 24

February 2027: 26

February 2027: 27

September 2027: 3

September 2027: 4

September 2027: 8

September 2027: 10

September 2027: 11

About Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. Lauper won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album including her anthem 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun.' Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like 'Time After Time' and 'True Colors,' and she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. She is also a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author.

In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win the Tony for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. She also won her second Grammy, for Best Musical Theater Album, in 2013.

Lauper spent much of 2024 and 2025 on her triumphant, 68-show Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The widely celebrated international tour of arenas and amphitheatres concluded with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, filmed for A GRAMMY Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl, a television special broadcast on CBS. A feature length documentary film on Lauper's remarkable life and career - Let The Canary Sing - debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Festival and is streaming on Paramount+.

Lauper hosted her first-ever residency in Las Vegas in 2026 and is currently working on a Broadway Musical adaptation of the 1988 hit film Working Girl. Additional 2026 highlights include a career-spanning auction of pieces from Lauper's personal collection presented by esteemed auction house Bonhams; the release of a True Colors 40th Anniversary package with never-before-seen Annie Leibovitz photos and previously unreleased studio and live recordings; and the sold-out release of the first-ever WWE action figure inspired by Lauper, alongside 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano, commemorating the legendary Rock 'N' Wrestling era (Mattel Creations).

Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog - especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS, and the LGBTQ community. Her Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund continues that work.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, LISA, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the prestigious AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations.

The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Italian – a dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V's Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian's – a cocktail and caviar bar with Clique Hospitality.

The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub and OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The 4,300-seat Colosseum is the most celebrated venue in Las Vegas with an impressive legacy of superstar talent featured in an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime setting. The Colosseum currently spotlights world-class entertainers, including LISA, Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants.

Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com.









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