Ray Romano and Rory Rosegarten to Enter Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

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Actor and comedian Ray Romano, star of Everybody Loves Raymond, and his longtime manager and show executive producer Rory Rosegarten will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Thursday, November 5th at 8:30pm. The two have the distinct honor of being the first non-music inductees in the organization's 22-year history. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available on LIMEHOF's website.

'I am thrilled that our first non-music inductees are Ray Romano and his longtime manager, Rory Rosegarten,' said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman. 'Our very successful 'Everybody Loves Raymond - Celebrating 30 Years' exhibition has been hugely successful and would not have been possible without their input and support. As our organization has expanded from music to include entertainment, they are worthy inductees into our Hall of Fame.'

Since 2006, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Islanders from the music industry. The two will become the first entertainment inductees joining an impressive line-up of talent including Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Gibson, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, George Gershwin, Harry Chapin, Neil Sedaka, Lou Reed, Barbara Streisand, and Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss of KISS, and many others.

'Being born and raised in New York, it's a huge honor for me to be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,' Romano said. 'Their 'Everybody Loves Raymond' exhibit is the closest thing to time travel for me, transporting me back to a magical period in my life both personally and professionally.'

Ray and Rory were among the honored guests to preview LIMEHOF's exclusive 'Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years Exhibit' on November 25th, 2025, which features the full set from the 30th Anniversary TV special transported from Los Angeles. LIMEHOF recently announced the exhibit will be extended into 2027.

'I am very flattered by our induction,' said Rosegarten. 'Everybody Loves Raymond was a wonderful show, headed by a tremendous cast and crew, that was enjoyed by millions world-wide. I'm very privileged to have been a part of something so monumental.'

LIMEHOF inductees need to have either been born on Long Island (including Brooklyn, Queens Nassau and Suffolk Counties) or have lived on Long Island for a significant amount of time. Ray Romano was born in Queens and Rory Rosegarten is a long time Nassau County resident. Everybody Loves Raymond was set in Lynbrook and has numerous Long Island connections including Ray's character being a Newsday Sports Reporter.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships and awards to Long Island students and educators.

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