COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW to Open at Barrymore Film Center

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Ballets with a Twist will present Cocktail Hour: The Show — A Halloween Special at Barrymore Film Center on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24. The family-friendly event will feature live organ accompaniment by Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury, who will perform selections from the program's original scores live on the Barrymore's historic Allen Theater Organ.

Gaboury has worked with artists including Chris Botti, Michael Brecker, Freddie Cole, John Abercrombie, Ornette Coleman, and Gato Barbieri. He also toured for over a decade with pop-rock icon Cyndi Lauper.

Ballets with a Twist's acclaimed signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, harkens back to a time when entertainment was an engaging, vibrant social experience. Inspired by the likes of Busby Berkeley and Lucille Ball and infused with the exotic flavor of legendary Hollywood haunts Trader Vic's and Coconut Grove, this pop-infused production brings timeless American spirits to life.

Event Details

When: Friday October 23 & Saturday October 24 at 7:30pm

Where: Barrymore Film Center (1 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024)

Tickets: Reserved seats are $39-$49. To purchase, visit barrymorefilmcenter.org or call 201-585-0601.

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