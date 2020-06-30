Crackle Plus Announces The Premiere of Crackle Original Documentary Series ROAD TO RACE DAY

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, in partnership with Screen Media announced today the premiere of its original documentary series, Road to Race Day, launching on Wednesday, July 1.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Road to Race Day alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found only on Crackle, including On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Executive produced by Peter Berg's (Friday Night Lights) Emmy Award-winning company, Film 45 (QB1: Beyond the Lights, All or Nothing: Manchester City) and director Cynthia Hill's Emmy Award-winning company, Markay Media (A Chef's Life, Somewhere South) for Complex Networks, this eight-episode series is the exclusive producer's cut of Road to Race Day as the filmmakers originally intended, and is a deep-dive into the 2017 season of the most celebrated NASCAR team of all time, Hendrick Motorsports, and features star drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, and Kasey Kahne, among others. The camera follows these historic athletes around every turn, both on and off the track, to give the audience unprecedented access to what it takes to drive into the winner's circle week after week and race after race.

"Looking at the tremendous success we found with our basketball docu-series, On Point, we realized we found partners who understood our vision through Film 45, Screen Media Ventures, and Crackle," said Nick Wang, Head of Distribution and Business Development for Complex Networks. "We were thrilled when the opportunity to work with these same teams came about to distribute and promote Road to Race Day."

"We are very excited to bring Road to Race Day to our Crackle audience," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "Our fans are craving sports content and the July Fourth weekend is the traditional high-water mark of the NASCAR racing season and this series will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

Hendrick Motorsports has won 12 NASCAR Cup Series championships, the most in history, and holds the all-time records in nearly every major statistical category at the sport's highest level.

"With Road to Race Day, Cynthia and her team created something truly special," said Patrick Perkins, vice president of marketing for Hendrick Motorsports. "There's never been another docu-series about our sport that's anything like it, before or since. We're excited that more people will have the opportunity to see Road to Race Day, and we're grateful to Crackle, Complex, Markay Media and Film 45 for believing in the project."

Road to Race Day will join similar content in the Automobiles, Planes, and Trains channel on Crackle with such offerings as the speed-drenched docu-series, Motor Club, that follows different genres in the racing world, each more exciting than the last, and documentary feature, Race for Glory, which explores the role of faith in the lives of those who live in this dangerous world.

Road to Race Day is distributed worldwide by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Photo Courtesy of Crackle

