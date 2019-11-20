Cozy Up with Free Entertainment on IMDb TV

The holiday season can be expensive! According to a Gallup study, American adults are projected to spend approximately $920 on gifts per person. In the midst of gift giving season, IMDb TV offers FREE entertainment with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime at no cost and with half the ads of cable TV! Here are some ways viewers can enjoy free entertainment in December:

Revisit award-winning movies such as La La Land (Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone), Hacksaw Ridge (Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington), MONSTERS VS. ALIENS (Reese Witherspoon, Rainn Wilson, Stephen Colbert) and Gravity (Sandra Bullock, George Clooney).

Get in the spirit with movies like Christmas in Wonderland (Matthew Knight, Chris Kattan, Cameron Bright), Finding Mrs. Claus (Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso, Laura Vandervoort), A Country Christmas Story (Megyn Price, Ross McCall, Brian McKnight), The Christmas Consultant (David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea, Barclay Hope) and more.

Check out titles that are exclusive to IMDb TV, including Patriots Day (Mark Wahlberg, Dicky Eklund Jr., Michael Marchand) and Southpaw (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Forest Whitaker).

Gather for movie night with The Adventures of Tintin (Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig) and Max 2: White House Hero (Zane Austin, Francesca Capaldi, Lochlyn Munro).

Catch-up on TV series like Nikita (Seasons 1-4; Maggie Q, Shane West, Lyndsy Fonseca) and THE OUTPOST (Season 1; Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse).

Please find a full list of new titles to stream this month below along with a full collection of holiday films.

Holiday Titles Coming to IMDb TV

Available December 1, 2019:

A Country Christmas Story (2013)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008)

All I Want Is Christmas (2012)

Becoming Santa (2015)

Christmas In Wonderland (2007)

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012)

Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever (2014)

Holiday Spin (2012)

Holiday Wishes (2006)

Lost Holiday: The Jim & Suzanne Shemwell Story (2007)

The Christmas Consultant (2012)

Will You Merry Me? (2008)

Available December 8, 2019:Hands of Stone (2016)





Available December 15, 2019:Diana (2013)I Am Dragon (2015)Jackie & Ryan (2014)Jackie Chan: Kung Fu Master (2009)Knockout (2011)Oddball (2015)Paper Planes (2014)Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn (2014)Wish You Well (2013)