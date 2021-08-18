Courtney Barnett Performs 'Rae Street' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Courtney Barnett gave us a glimpse of what to expect from her recently announced new album Things Take Time, Take Time which is out November 12th via Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. She performed the album's first single "Rae Street" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Barnett will return to the US this fall and will return for a full North American tour in February 2022. A full rundown of dates can be found below and all tickets can be purchased here.

Intimately detailed and gorgeously sketched, Things Take Time, Take Time pulls back the curtain to reveal an optimistic and beautifully serene side to Barnett. "Before You Gotta Go", is one of the luminous highlights, turning a frustrated kiss-off into the most gracious of love songs "If something were to happen my dear, I wouldn't want the last words you hear to be unkind." Meanwhile, Barnett and co-producer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile) perform an elegant illusion; starting with a simple warm drone, they add myriad layers of synth, guitars, drums and percussion in slow crescendo. There's a lot going on, yet they create a sense of boundless space.

"Sometimes I try to say everything in one song, or put my whole belief system into a vox pop, but you just can't do that - it's impossible," Courtney says. Things Take Time, Take Time, then, represents a realisation that ideology is represented through the way you treat others, not what you say in a song - that some things are more felt than said. This is Courtney's world - full of the strangeness, busyness and undeniable warmth of life - and you will definitely want to spend some time in it.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sat September 25 - Marfa, TX at Trans-Pecos Festival (solo)

Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine

Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine

Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine

Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange

Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater with Julia Jacklin

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Photo Credit: Mia Mala McDonald