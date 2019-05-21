Cooking Channel to Premiere New Season of MAN V. FOOD on July 2

Armed with a serious love of food and years of experience in the restaurant business, Casey Webb travels the country IN SEARCH OF the most delicious dishes and epic eating challenges. On the new season of Man v. Food, beginning on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10pm ET/7pm PT, Casey is ready to battle more of the biggest, spiciest and boldest foods around. From monstrous 30-pound bagel sandwiches, to a plate of six ghost pepper tacos, and to massive shovel-sized portions of BBQ, nothing is too extreme for Casey to conquer.

"The new season of MAN V. FOOD has all the ingredients to whet, and wow, viewers' appetites," said Courtney White, President, Cooking Channel. "The over-the-top dishes match Casey Webb's high-energy and witty sense of humor bringing delicious fun to every episode."

Throughout the season, Casey is on a heroic journey as he goes head-to-head against the most outrageous foods served at hometown hotspots in cities in Alaska, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and many more. In each of the half-hour long episodes, he meets the restaurant owners and chefs making these extraordinary and mouthwatering menu items, getting an inside look at each indulgent dish. Before tackling the over-the-top meals and timed food challenges, Casey receives sage advice from the local diners on how to emerge victorious. Casey is a man with a love for food up against epic eats in the ultimate battle of Man v. Food.

