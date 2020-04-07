Comedian Vic Henley Dies At Age 57

Apr. 7, 2020  
Comedian Vic Henley Dies At Age 57

Comedian Vic Henley, a veteran of the New York comedy circuit, best known for regular appearances on the "Opie and Anthony" show has died after suffering a pulmonary embolism over the weekend.

Comedian pals including Larry the Cable Guy, Dave Attell, and Jim Gaffigan mourned the loss on social media.

Attell writes, "Vic Henley was a comic and a friend and his family should know that he will be sorely missed by many in the NY comedy scene."

Jim Gaffigan wrote, "Vic was such a warm special funny man. I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness." He was 57.




