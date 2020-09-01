Comedian Steve-O Donates $50,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The comedian is promoting his new stand-up special 'Gnarly.'

Following a stunt to promote his new multi-media stand-up special, "Gnarly", Steve-O has made a $50,000 donation to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

On August 13th, Steve-O had a team of professionals tape him to a billboard he had rented in Hollywood. Although he had a safety harness and kept two cranes standing by to safely take him down, when the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived they were obliged to take him down.

Feeling bad about this use of city resources, Steve-O had 1,000 prints made of a photo of him on the billboard and autographed each one. He sold all of them on his website, bringing in $25,000, which he matched with $25,000 of his own, bringing the donation to $50,000.

Steve-O is best known for MTV's hit, "Jackass." Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, 'Professional Idiot', and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. His new, profoundly multimedia, and wildly explicit comedy special, "Gnarly," is available at steveo.com.

He also has a weekly podcast called Steve-O's Wild Ride! with amazing guests including Demi Lovato, Shaquille O'Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk, and more.

Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 25 million followers and counting.

