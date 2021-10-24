Comedian Joe DeVito to Have Show at Mizner Park Cultural Center and the Delray Beach Playhouse

Comedian, writer, and raconteur Joe DeVito will bring his unique comedic talents to the Mizner Park Cultural Center on November 5th and the Delray Beach Playhouse on November 6th.

Whether taking on relationships, his Italian-American family, or current events, Joe DeVito's dead-on timing, unexpected twists and sheer flights of lunacy make him a favorite at clubs and colleges throughout the United States, and at the top venues in New York City.

After spending a decade as a journalist and advertising writer, Joe gave into his coworker's demands to try performing so he could find fame, while they finally got some work done! Since then, he has appeared on television more than 150 times, including Comedy Central, The Late

Late Show (CBS), LAST COMIC STANDING (NBC), AXS-tv's Gotham Comedy Live, Comics Unleashed, E! Network, CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and more. He has been a regular panelist on FOX News Channel's Red Eye and Kennedy discussing current events with a satirical bent. He has also appeared on FOX's The Greg Gutfield where he serves as the show's lead comedy writer.

As a writer, Joe has contributed to Maxim Magazine, MTV, and the award-winning film Super Size Me. In 2006, he was invited to the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Canada, where the Montreal Gazette rated his performance 9.5 out of 10.

Joe's debut album First Date with Joe DeVito is in regular rotation on Spotify and Sirius XM satellite radio.

Joe DeVito will perform at the Mizner Park Cultural Center on Friday, November 5th at 7:30 pm and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on Saturday, November 6th at 8 pm. Masks must be worn in order to attend. Tickets for both performances range from $25 to $35, and can be purchased online.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444).

The Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, in Boca Raton (33432)