CollegeHumor's DROPOUT to Debut Mockumentary Culinary Series GODS OF FOOD

CollegeHumor today announced that Gods of Food, a mockumentary culinary profile series, will debut on their subscription-based streaming service DROPOUT on Thursday, August 8. The six-episode season will skewer the gamut of fine dining tropes, from the overly rustic chef to the esoteric molecular gastronomist. A new episode will be released every Thursday through September 12.

Featuring celebrity chefs Hugh Acheson (Top Chef), Richard Blais (Top Chef), Jet Tila (Food Network) and Alison Roman (The New York Times) commentating throughout each episode of the season, Gods of Food emphasizes the hilarity of our increasingly more food-frenzied culture and the chefs that often contribute to it. The series was created and written by CollegeHumor cast member and head writer Rekha Shankar, who also serves as an executive producer.

"Cooking shows are one of my favorite things to watch," said Shankar. "But while the most gorgeous food shows are full of love and passion, they can also be full of dysfunctional personalities and bizarre ideas. I hope Gods of Food resonates with foodies like me in that it's full of beautiful food, but also pokes fun at some of the tendencies of culinary shows."

An individual parodied chef will be profiled in each of the six episodes, sharing their culinary journey to creating unusual versions of delicacies and restaurant concepts, presented within the show as ingenious creations. Don Fanelli (Nightcap) will star as Anthony D'Anthony, Krizia Bajos (The Casagrandes) as Julia Splenderpoot, Kimia Behpoornia (Abby's) as Blynn, Leonard Kelly-Young (Gone Girl) as Giuseppe Greco, Tracy Vilar (Partners) as Laura Sepanowitz and Helen Hong (Inside Llewyn Davis) as Chung Ji-Woo.

In addition to Shankar, Gods of Food is executive produced by Sam Reich, David Cyr Kerns and Adam Frucci.





