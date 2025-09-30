Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of PARDON MY FRENCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present Pardon My French (Un chat, un chat), directed by Sophie Fillières and starring Chiara Mastroianni, Agathe Bonitzer, Malik Zidi, Dominique Valadié.

A 35-year-old single mother of a 7-year-old boy, the author of two novels suffering from terrible writer's block, a failure at relationships and quitting smoking, a sleepwalker who prepares cakes while slumbering, and a sometime mute, Célimène-who also goes by Nathalie and other names out of discontentment with herself-is perhaps Fillières's most intriguing creation.

Wonderfully played by Chiara Mastroianni, the gorgeous, droll depressive becomes the focus of 17-year-old fan Anaïs (Agathe Bonitzer), who'd like to be the subject of her next book. At first, she's an annoyance, but her stalkerish ways might actually be something more meaningful.