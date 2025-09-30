 tracker
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of PARDON MY FRENCH

The screening will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present Pardon My French (Un chat, un chat), directed by Sophie Fillières and starring Chiara Mastroianni, Agathe Bonitzer, Malik Zidi, Dominique Valadié.

A 35-year-old single mother of a 7-year-old boy, the author of two novels suffering from terrible writer's block, a failure at relationships and quitting smoking, a sleepwalker who prepares cakes while slumbering, and a sometime mute, Célimène-who also goes by Nathalie and other names out of discontentment with herself-is perhaps Fillières's most intriguing creation.

Wonderfully played by Chiara Mastroianni, the gorgeous, droll depressive becomes the focus of 17-year-old fan Anaïs (Agathe Bonitzer), who'd like to be the subject of her next book. At first, she's an annoyance, but her stalkerish ways might actually be something more meaningful.




