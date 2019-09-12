Cheryl Hines Joins the Cast of Freeform's TURKEY DROP, Set to Premiere Saturday, Nov. 23

Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") joins Freeform's new Thanksgiving movie "Turkey Drop," set to premiere on SATURDAY, NOV. 23 (9:00 p.m. EST), during Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" programming stunt.

Production began this week on the holiday feature which follows Lucy Jacobs (Olivia Holt), a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get turkey dropped - dumped by her high school sweetheart. Cheryl stars as Nancy Jacobs, Lucy's vivacious, fun and outspoken mom.

To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy steps out of her comfort zone during her hometown visit, proving she's not the same, play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what's been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life.

Rounding out the cast are Ben Levin ("Legacies") who will portray Dean, a longtime family friend crashing the Jacobs family Thanksgiving, and Tyler Perez ("LA's Finest") who will portray Jordan, Lucy's high school sweetheart.

Cheryl Hines is a two-time Emmy(R) nominee for her role as Cheryl David on HBO's and Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"Turkey Drop" is executive produced by Muse Entertainment's Joel S. Rice ("Tut") and Lydia Storie ("LA Ink"), as well as Henry Huang (Heroes And Villains Entertainment). The film is written by Tiffany Paulsen ("Holidate") with Jerry Ciccoritti ("Schitt's Creek") set to direct and Jonas Prupas and Shane Boucher to produce.





