Celebrate the Holidays with CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Tonight

Get into the holiday spirit with "CMA Country Christmas" TONIGHT at 9/8c on ABC. With an intimate, at home setting that throws back to classic holiday specials of the past, "CMA Country Christmas" will feature performances of new and original songs as well as traditional Christmas favorites.

Husband and wife team Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins host the special, with performances from Kelsea Ballerini ("Santa Baby"), Gabby Barrett ("The First Noel"), Dan + Shay ("Christmas Isn't Christmas"), Florida Georgia Line ("Lit This Year"), Lady A ("Wonderful Christmastime" and "Little Saint Nick"), Little Big Town ("Christmas Time Is Here"), Tim McGraw ("It Wasn't His Child"), Thomas Rhett ("Christmas In The Country"), and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling ("What Child Is This?").

Filmed without a live audience for the first time this past September, "CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer and Writer. Paul Miller is the Director.

CMA partnered with Balsam Hill, stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully-designed holiday décor, to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year.

Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss/CMA

View More TV Stories Related Articles